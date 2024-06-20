Rural development

Rural policies have an important role to play in reaching net-zero GHG emission targets, but too often, their role is undervalued in national policy strategies. Climate change policies often spatially blind, targeted to specific sectors or apply uniformly within countries. This approach risks policy fragmentation and sub-optimal outcomes, leading to inefficient use of public funds and trade-offs between climate change mitigation and other goals. A place-based approach, mobilising local stakeholders and knowledge, can enhance capabilities for managing transition processes effectively.