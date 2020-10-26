Rural service delivery

Ensuring universal access to essential services like healthcare and education to all residents, regardless of location, is a core mandate for OECD countries. However, tight budgets and changing demographics, such as depopulation and ageing societies, make this increasingly challenging. Service provision is particularly difficult in rural areas due to increased costs in remote locations.

The OECD provides data, best practices, and tools to help policymakers adopt integrated, flexible, and sustainable solutions for service delivery in rural areas.