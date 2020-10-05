The Path to Economic Resilience in Rural Areas

Rural places are very diverse across the OECD, characterised by a variety of local economies, and undervalued assets. The mix of industries present in rural communities is influenced by the constraints of geography and scale. Rural economies are more vulnerable to shocks. Major employers leaving, changes in policies or the economic downturn of a neighbouring city can disrupt rural communities’ development paths. Rural economies are constrained by higher relative fixed costs, which make the viability of operations more difficult and the returns on investment weaker. This affects decisions in both the public and private sectors. Megatrends including demographic change, digitalisation and globalisation are also transforming rural economies. Given the evolving nature of the rural economy, it is imperative to re-dedicate resources to rural communities in order to foster resilience and ensure their continued prominence in the future.

The OECD Principles on Rural policy encourages leveraging the potential of rural areas to benefit from globalisation, trade and digitalisation and supporting entrepreneurship to foster job creation and build resilience in rural areas. This coupled with locally tailored economic development strategies that value and build upon place-based assets could foster recreation, amenity-based, and service economies in rural places. Creating a path to economic resilience in rural areas should also increase the capacity to respond to shocks and facilitate the utilisation of such events as a catalyst for innovative thinking. In this hybrid workshop, co-hosted by the Netherlands and CFE, the presenters will share different perspectives on the path to economic resilience in rural communities along with examples of national, regional or local initiatives.