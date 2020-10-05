The Path to Economic Resilience in Rural Areas

The OECD Centre for Entrepreneurship, SMEs, Regions and Cities (CFE) helps local, regional, and national governments unleash the potential of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized enterprises, promote inclusive and sustainable regions and cities, boost local job creation, and support sound tourism policies. In 2019, the Working Party on Rural Policy adopted the OECD Principles on Rural Policy.
The Principles are designed to assist national, regional and local governments in implementing more effective rural policies to improve the quality of life and a more resilient, sustainable and inclusive future for all. This workshop is part of a series of activities aimed at gaining insight into how OECD member countries are putting the Principles into practice.