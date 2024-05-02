Despite mounting pressure on public finances, the shocks related to the pandemic and the energy prices provide important lessons for the design of social protection. This is particularly important where untargeted, price-based measures have the undesirable potential of blurring the price signals needed to underpin the transition to a low-carbon economy.
Sustainable economic growth
While most OECD countries have set ambitious climate targets, policies currently in place are likely to be insufficient to put greenhouse gas emissions on a downward path before 2030, making the goal of net-zero emissions by mid-century challenging to attain. Reaching decarbonisation by mid-century will require structural changes across the economy, notably through substantial reallocation of workers and capital from emission-intensive activities towards greener activities.