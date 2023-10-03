Economic Policy Reforms 2023

While progress has been made, the employment rate for women still lags that of men, and gender pay gaps remain prominent across many OECD countries. Gender gaps in labour market participation can often be traced back to barriers or incentives related to the provision of childcare and parental leave, as well as the design of tax and benefit systems. Addressing such barriers can not only boost gender equality, but also provide a remedy to the current labour markets tightness and widespread labour shortages.