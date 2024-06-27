Skip to main content
Investment

The OECD's work on investment supports governments in attracting more and better-quality investment, prioritising security and sustainability. The OECD aims to equip governments with the tools to attract more capital into productive sectors and generating positive social and environmental outcomes. This approach contributes to building resilient, inclusive, and prosperous economies globally.

