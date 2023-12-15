Skip to main content
Investment incentives, promotion and facilitation

Well-designed investment promotion and facilitation policies, including tax incentives for investment, can enhance a country’s investment attractiveness by reducing information asymmetries and lowering administrative and investment costs, making it easier for businesses to establish or expand their operations. These measures may also help to ensure that foreign investments support national development objectives and generate positive spillovers, including through linkages with local companies, the transfer of skills and technologies and the development of less developed regions.

