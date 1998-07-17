The value of FDI statistics depends on their alignment with international standards.

Better quality and comparable data across countries provide more meaningful measures of investment by multinational enterprises. The 4th edition of the OECD’s Benchmark Definition of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), offers comprehensive and detailed guidance for compilers and users on the coverage, collection, and dissemination of FDI statistics.

International statistical standards are updated every 15-20 years to reflect broad global changes, such as new ways corporates structure themselves, technological shifts, evolving investment needs and production patterns. The OECD, alongside the international statistical community, initiated a new update cycle in 2020 with the goal of revising current manuals on macro-economic statistics. The 5th Edition of the OECD’s Benchmark Definition of FDI is expected in 2025.