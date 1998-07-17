Skip to main content
Foreign direct investment (FDI)

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) lies at the heart of globalisation and serves as an important conduit for the transfer of capital, goods, services, and information across economies. Measuring FDI helps us better understand how countries are interconnected and integrated into today’s global economy. The OECD provides operational guidelines on how FDI activity should be measured and sets global standards for collecting FDI statistics. The OECD also disseminates comprehensive and comparable FDI data as well as in-depth insights into global FDI trends to support economic analysis and inform policy decisions and enhance investment strategies.

