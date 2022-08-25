South Africa has been an OECD Key Partner since 2007, alongside Brazil, China, India and Indonesia.

As one of Africa’s largest economies, South Africa has worked with the OECD for many years in a variety of areas, including macroeconomic policy and structural reform, debt management, fiscal policy, public governance, anti-corruption and tourism. A programme of enhanced engagement followed the OECD Council resolution in 2007 to strengthen co-operation between the OECD and five countries defined as Key Partners.



On 16 July 2023, the OECD and South Africa signed a Memorandum of Understanding for their first Joint Work Programme, a five-year engagement that will further bolster OECD-South Africa co-operation. A core objective of the Programme will be to support South Africa in realising its economic potential, secure better lives for all South Africans in line with the country’s development priorities, and to bring the country closer to OECD standards and practices. The OECD and South Africa cooperate in the context of the G20, whose rotating presidency passes to South Africa in 2025.

Explore our data, policy advice and research to learn more.

