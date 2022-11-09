This publication contains the 2022 Second Round Combined Peer Review on the Exchange of Information on Request for South Africa.
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes: South Africa 2022 (Second Round, Combined Review)
Peer Review Report on the Exchange of Information on Request
Report
Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
Related publications
-
6 October 2023
-
Working paper22 December 2022
-
22 December 2022
-
Working paper22 December 2022
-
Working paper22 September 2022
-
25 August 2022
-
25 April 2022
-
Report2 December 2021