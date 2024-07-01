Privacy Policy

We collect personal data through the use of our websites in two ways: data you directly provide to us and data generated by your activity on the websites.

Data you directly provide. You can choose to voluntarily provide us personal data in the context of registering, subscribing to online newsletters and making purchases. This data enables us to provide the services you have requested and may include your name, physical address, email address, phone number.

Data generated by your activity. In order to ensure the effective functioning and security of our websites and to better understand visitor behavioural patterns, as you browse our websites we automatically collect:

Log information such as the pages you visit, the time/date of your visit as well as your internet prototcol (IP) address.





Device and software information such as your browser specifications and operating system

This information is collected through the use of various technologies, including cookies which are small text files stored in your browser. If you have registered and are logged-in, your browsing activity is linked to your user credentials so that we can personalise your experience on our websites, including for future visits.