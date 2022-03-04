Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Finance and investment for environmental goals

Meeting environmental goals will require aligning and significantly scaling up all sources of green finance – public, private, domestic and international – and phasing out financial flows that harm the environment. The OECD supports governments with targeted policy guidance, platforms for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, and support with steering environmental finance and investment, including in developing and emerging economies.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top