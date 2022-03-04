Finance and investment for environmental goals

The rapid scaling of climate aligned finance and investment is critical to accelerating global emissions reductions, scaling adaptation, and keeping the 1.5oC temperature goal within reach. The OECD is supporting governments implement Article 2.1(c) of the Paris Agreement, which calls for finance flows from all sources to be made “consistent with a pathway towards low greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and climate-resilient development”. Through government-backed international standards, best practice guidance, and a whole-of-government approach to targeted policy advice, the OECD works with developed, emerging and developing economies in closing the unprecedented climate policy implementation gap with a focus on shifting the financial system to achieve climate goals.

Central to building trust, transparency and accountability, the OECD also tracks climate finance through annual analyses of developed countries’ progress towards the USD 100 billion annual climate finance goal for climate action in developing countries.