Environment at a Glance in the EU Eastern Partnership Countries

The five Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries—Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine—are at the strategically important crossroads of Western Asia and Europe. They host a variety of geographic and climatic profiles and possess rich endowments of natural resources. These include endemic biodiversity and ecosystems crucial for the region’s development and the population’s well-being. While there is untapped potential in the region for renewable energy, including solar, wind and hydropower, some countries are among the world’s most water-stressed.

This report draws on indicators available in OECD and other international databases on green growth and environmental performance in the EaP countries. It combines selected central elements of the OECD Green Growth Indicators Framework and the OECD Core Set of Environmental Indicators. This report is a first step in presenting available indicators for EaP countries to support the monitoring and progress towards a green transition. It will be updated and enriched as new data and indicators become available.