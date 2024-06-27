This paper takes stock of international good practices to measure progress and impacts towards a circular economy, based on existing circular economy strategies and related measurement frameworks at different levels of government. It also provides an overview of 215 operational and aspirational indicators available in Italy from official statistical sources and targeted circular economy reports. It highlights measurement challenges and concludes by identifying opportunities to expand the monitoring framework in Italy to measure progress towards a circular economy.
An international review of national and subnational circular economy monitoring frameworks
Lessons and ways forward for Italy
Working paper
OECD Regional Development Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Working paper15 May 2024
-
Working paper18 April 2024
-
18 April 2024
-
15 April 2024
-
Working paper20 March 2024
-
Working paper6 March 2024
-
Working paper4 January 2024
Related publications
-
Working paper28 June 2024
-
Country note27 June 2024
-
24 June 2024
-
Working paper21 June 2024
-
Country note20 June 2024
-
Working paper20 June 2024
-
Country note18 June 2024
-