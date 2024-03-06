Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Demographic change in cities

Trends, challenges and insights from G7 economies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f2aec988-en
Authors
David Burgalassi, Tadashi Matsumoto
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Burgalassi, D. and T. Matsumoto (2024), “Demographic change in cities: Trends, challenges and insights from G7 economies”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f2aec988-en.
Go to top