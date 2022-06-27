Skip to main content
Implementation toolkit of the OECD Principles on urban policy

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/630e0341-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers
Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Implementation toolkit of the OECD Principles on urban policy”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 31, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/630e0341-en.
