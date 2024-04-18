The Circular Economy in Zuid-Holland, Netherlands

In 2020, the Province of Zuid-Holland set up the “Strategy Circular Zuid-Holland: Accelerating Together”, with the commitment of reducing the use of primary raw materials by 50% by 2030 and to reach full circularity by 2050. New challenges in terms of value chain disruptions and increased scarcity of critical materials and opportunities led the province to develop several initiatives and collaborating platforms to advance towards a circular economy. This case study provides ways forward on how to accelerate the transition towards a circular economy through the OECD 3Ps framework: People and firms, Policies and Places.