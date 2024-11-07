7th OECD World Forum on Well-being

The 7th edition of the Forum will take place on 4-6 November 2024 in Rome, Italy. Entitled Strengthening Well-being Approaches for a Changing World, it will emphasise the need to centre people’s well-being across all areas of public policy and all forms of societal action to successfully navigate the complex transitions facing today’s economies and societies. The Forum is being co-organised with the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), in collaboration with the Italian National Statistical Institute (Istat), and with additional support from the Bank of Italy. It will be part of the activities of the 2024 Italian Presidency of the G7, connecting with G7 discussions on the policy use of multidimensional well-being indicators that began under the Japanese Presidency in 2023. It will also mark the 20th anniversary of the 1st OECD World Forum on Statistics, Knowledge and Policy, held in Palermo in 2004, and will be an essential gathering to advance ongoing efforts to centre policies and collective action on inclusive, sustainable well-being.