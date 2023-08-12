Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Youth

Young people are grappling with the implications of the green and digital transitions, shifting demographics and uncertain economic prospects. Their trust in government is also low, emphasising the need to promote intergenerational justice. Investing in whole-of-government approaches covering skills, quality jobs, social inclusion, mental health, and promoting their meaningful participation and representation will help them transition into an autonomous life and empower them to face the future with confidence.

Key links

Select a language

English
français
Go to top