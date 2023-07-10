Youth at Work in the G20: Progress and Policy Action towards the Antalya Goal

It was agreed by G20 Ministers of Employment and Labour at their virtual meeting on 10 September 2020 that there should be a focus on the share of youngpeople aged 15 to 29 who are Not in Employment, Education or Training (the NEET rate). It was also agreed that this monitoring should include a qualitative survey of recent policy initiatives that have been taken in each G20 economy to improve labour market prospects for young people. The purpose of this paper is to take stock of progress towards the goal agreed by G20 Leaders in Antalya in 2015 to reduce the share of young people in their countries who are most at risk of being permanently left behind in the labour market by 15% by 2025.