Future of education and skills

As AI rapidly advances, it's becoming evident that it is starting to outpace humans in critical areas such as reading, mathematics and scientific reasoning. This prompts us to reconsider our educational approach. We must determine which skills to prioritise, which to phase out, and where to place greater emphasis in an AI-influenced world. We need to anticipate how learning methods and teaching practices will evolve. At the same time, more profound questions about the overall goals of education are emerging as the cognitive, physical and social capabilities of AI continue to rise.