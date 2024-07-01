Trends shaping education and skills

Developing responsive and resilient education systems requires anticipating future changes and their potential effects. However, long-term planning is becoming more difficult due to rising complexity and uncertainty. Considering alternative versions of the future recognises that trends are dynamic and interconnected, and often influenced by changes in culture that are seemingly marginal or unlikely at present. Discussing multiple scenarios can reveal desirable futures as well as potential shocks and surprises, both of which can be used in the present to stress-test current strategies and plan for contingencies.