Understanding global trends like climate change, inequality and globalisation, and their significant social implications, is crucial to keeping education systems relevant and responsive. This knowledge helps policymakers and professionals to consider how education policies and practices should evolve to adapt to changes in the broader environment.
Trends shaping education and skills
In a rapidly evolving world, understanding global social, economic and technological changes is key to building education systems that are agile and responsive to the needs of society.
Key messages
Developing responsive and resilient education systems requires anticipating future changes and their potential effects. However, long-term planning is becoming more difficult due to rising complexity and uncertainty. Considering alternative versions of the future recognises that trends are dynamic and interconnected, and often influenced by changes in culture that are seemingly marginal or unlikely at present. Discussing multiple scenarios can reveal desirable futures as well as potential shocks and surprises, both of which can be used in the present to stress-test current strategies and plan for contingencies.
Context
The world is increasingly complex and uncertain
Much of our thinking about the future is linear and based on extending current existing trends. But trends slow, accelerate, bend and break. Unforeseen events can disrupt even long-standing trends. What futures can we imagine for education? Which lessons can we learn from these futures to inform our actions today?
The four OECD Scenarios for the Future of Schooling
