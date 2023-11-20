Education Policy Outlook

We facilitate exchanges of best practices in education policy, including policy design, implementation, and evaluation across education levels. Starting in 2023, we support countries to follow up on the goals established in the 2022 Ministerial Declaration on Building Equitable Societies Through Education. These are our key activities:

Policy Dialogue:

· The Education Policy Reform Dialogues are the leading OECD forum on education policy. They provide a venue for senior policy makers at Vice-Minister, Permanent Secretary or equivalent level to discuss strategies and actions to meet the goals of the 2022 Declaration. The Dialogues promote honest, evidence-informed conversations about what has worked in education policy and why it has worked in different contexts.

Comparative analysis:

· Grounded in research and data analysis, our annual comparative reports provide evidence-informed insights into thematic areas of specific relevance for international education policy landscapes. They offer perspectives on policy priorities, efforts, and pointers for action, and serve as the substantive background for every edition of the Dialogues.

· Policy briefs and virtual workshops assist policymakers in overcoming specific implementation challenges identified during the Dialogues.

Country-based work:

· The Country Policy Profiles build on the most recent OECD and non-OECD international data available to offer a context-based and comparative diagnosis of education systems’ strengths and challenges, as well as relevant policy initiatives and pointers to move forward. They may also include international examples that could serve as inspiration for specific challenges.

· The Policy Dialogue in Focus initiatives are tailored, practice-oriented seminars, either virtual or in-person, focused on a key policy topic or challenge selected in consultation with a country. Discussions are designed to promote peer learning and reflection, and facilitate the co-construction of policy pointers for action, covering policy design, implementation, monitoring, and evaluation.

· The Diagnostic Country Reviews on Responsiveness and Resilience in Education Policy provide education systems with a diagnosis of related strengths, challenges and possible steps forward.