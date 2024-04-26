Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Policy Dialogues in Focus for Brazil

International Insights for Digital Education Reform
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/b6ec7886-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Policy Dialogues in Focus for Brazil: International Insights for Digital Education Reform”, OECD Education Policy Perspectives, No. 100, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/b6ec7886-en.
Go to top