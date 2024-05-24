In today's world, the digital landscape plays a crucial role in children's lives, offering opportunities for education, socialising and entertainment. However, it also poses risks such as cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content and breaches of privacy. There are also concerns that excessive screen time can impact children's social and emotional development, leading to debates about the quality of their interactions. Recent findings from the PISA survey further highlight a negative correlation between leisurely digital device use at school and academic performance. This OECD brochure “Students, digital devices and success” collates the latest research on digital devices and education from across the OECD’s Directorate for Education and Skills to support countries efforts to set policies in this area