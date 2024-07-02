Skip to main content
Agriculture and fisheries

OECD work on agriculture, food and fisheries helps governments assess the performance of their sectors, anticipate market trends, and evaluate and design policies to address the challenges they face in their transition towards sustainable and resilient food systems. The OECD facilitates dialogue through expert networks, funds international research cooperation efforts, and maintains international standards facilitating trade in seeds, produce and tractors.

