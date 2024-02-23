Pharmaceuticals and medical technologies

Ensuring patient access to medicines is an essential step in achieving universal healthcare. However, rising pharmaceutical spending for both health systems and individuals can make access difficult. The arrival of new advanced therapeutics has the potential to revolutionize some treatments, but it also risks further stressing healthcare budgets and making it even harder for some people to get the care they need.

Greater efficiency in pharmaceutical spending can facilitate sustainable access to medicines. For example, competition in both on-patent and off-patent markets can lower prices and improve access to treatment.