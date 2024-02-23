Skip to main content
Securing Medical Supply Chains in a Post-Pandemic World

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/119c59d9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Health Policy Studies
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Securing Medical Supply Chains in a Post-Pandemic World, OECD Health Policy Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/119c59d9-en.
