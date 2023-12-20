Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS)

Countries and jurisdictions have been invited to express their interest to join this framework as Associates, to participate on an equal footing and to commit to implement the comprehensive BEPS package. Timelines for implementation may differ to reflect the level of development of participating countries.

COUNTRIES OF RELEVANCE



Countries and jurisdictions of relevance will be identified by the inclusive framework as part of its mentoring process and reviewed. Countries and jurisdictions of relevance are those whose adherence to the minimum standards will be necessary to ensure that a level playing field is achieved. Jurisdictions of relevance will be informed about the minimum standards and invited to commit to the BEPS package and participate in the review process.

OTHER ORGANISATIONS

International organisations can act as Observers within the Inclusive Framework. This allows for more co-ordinated and targeted capacity building in the implementation of the BEPS outcomes. Regional tax organisations, such as the African Tax Administration Forum, the Cercle de réflexion et d’échange des dirigeants des administrations fiscales, and the Centro Interamericano de Administraciones Tributarias, will continue to play an important role in the BEPS Project, together with international organisations such as the International Monetary Fund, the United Nations and the World Bank Group. Regional tax organisations and regional networks play and important role in supporting the Inclusive Framework, through initiatives to support developing countries with limited capacity, including via regional meetings where such countries can exchange views and best practices and provide feedback. Regional Networks continue to be of particular relevance to developing countries for the implementation of the BEPS package as well as providing support to such countries to effectively participate in the ongoing standard setting process.