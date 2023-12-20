Skip to main content
Base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS)

Domestic tax base erosion and profit shifting (BEPS) relates to tax planning strategies that multinational enterprises use to exploit loopholes in tax rules to artificially shift profits to low or no-tax locations as a way to avoid paying tax. The OECD/G20 BEPS Project equips governments with rules and instruments to address tax avoidance, ensuring that profits are taxed where economic activities generating them take place and where value is created.

