Employment
The OECD helps countries to develop strong and innovative employment policies at both the national and local level in order to promote the creation of more and better jobs. The green transition, population ageing and the digital transition are causing long-term shifts in people’s job opportunities and skill needs, while many groups still do not have equal opportunities in OECD labour markets.
Policy issues
The world of work is changing. In the face of digitalisation, globalisation, population ageing and the transition to a low-carbon economy, new jobs are emerging and skill needs in existing jobs are evolving. Adapting to these changes, through upskilling and reskilling, is crucial for adults to reap the benefits of the ongoing transformations and for business to adopt new technologies and work practices.Learn more
Improving employability is crucial for well-being, economic growth and social cohesion. This is especially important for groups facing labour market challenges, such as young people seeking entry into the workforce, older people whose skills could lose relevance and migrants experiencing difficulties finding work and integrating into society. Targeted approaches to improve the employability of such groups is vital.Learn more
In the face of global megatrends like ageing populations as well as the digital and green transitions, effective policies are crucial to grant more people access to quality jobs. Active Labour Market Policies (ALMPs) entail providing employment services to inspire job seekers, improve skills, help employers meet their skill needs and create employment opportunities. To achieve all this, ALMPs need to be well designed, targeted, cost effective and efficient.Learn more
The world of work is changing rapidly as a result of new technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the emergence of new forms of work, as well as greening, demographic change and globalisation. There is an urgent need for policies that allow countries, firms and individuals to benefit from these changes, while also addressing the risks.Learn more
Healthy people are more likely to be employed, have a good job and retire later, while people experiencing health issues or disabilities are more likely to lose employment and struggle in finding a new job. Countries should therefore look to boost the skills and employability of people at all ages facing health challenges and help them find and keep good jobs.Learn more
With such a large amount of time spent at work, job quality plays a vital role in our overall quality of life. Fair wages, benefits, and good working conditions enhance worker well-being, while also improving productivity and innovation. Quality jobs also reduce inequality, foster social cohesion, and prioritise health and safety, which benefit both individuals and communities. Countries must therefore prioritise job quality as well as increasing overall employment.Learn more
Regions and cities need more and better-quality jobs. The twin green and digital transitions, along with demographic change, are transforming the way we work and redefining local economies and communities. Seizing new opportunities and responding to these changes demands innovative solutions, support for small businesses, and investment in communities, alongside efforts to upskill the workforce to better match job demands. The OECD provides expertise in developing and implementing policies and local initiatives aimed at creating more and better jobs leading to tangible results for local economic development.Learn more
Well-functioning pensions and insurance systems are vital for stable economies and individual financial security. In the face of challenges like population ageing and climate disasters, reforms are necessary to maintain the robustness and soundness of pensions and insurance systems. The OECD offers crucial guidance on system design, regulation, supervision, risk management, and retirement planning.Learn more
Governments depend on dedicated and skilled public sector leaders and workers to translate policy goals into transformations that deliver results and resonate with citizen expectations.. Faced with new challenges, the capabilities of public servants and those who lead them are constantly required to adapt. OECD work in this area looks at how governments can develop and lead skilled, committed and trusted public workforces that are fit for the future.Learn more
Programmes of work
The OECD is working with governments around the world to measure and analyse the impact of AI on training needs and labour markets. We aim to help governments to create AI-related policies that are both responsible and human-centred, and that improve the wellbeing of individuals and society as a whole.Learn more
High levels of inequality, slow growth in productivity and wages, and profound labour market transformations following the digital revolution, globalisation and demographic changes pose major challenges for policy makers of OECD and emerging economies. The OECD Jobs Strategy provides detailed policy recommendations across a broad range of policy areas in order to help countries address these challenges.Learn more
Local policy makers and practitioners benefit from meeting with their peers on what works and why. We provide a forum to facilitate peer-learning and capacity building around local employment and economic development.Learn more
The Trento Centre works "from data to practice" to provide strategic advice and capacity building to enhance local policy implementation. Building on the granular analysis of our Spatial Productivity Lab and leveraging Trento and other communities as "living labs", we have been developing innovative and effective approaches to local development for over 20 years.Learn more
Local skills systems connect local employers, workers, government, social and economic partners, universities and training providers to support growth, innovation and better jobs. We support building stronger skills systems where local employers find the talent they seek and individuals have access to life-long learning opportunities.Learn more
Local employment systems offer efficient matching of employers and workers at the local level. In our work, we review how employment systems can be best geared to local needs through active labour market policies sensitive to local needs and their integration with other local services.Learn more
