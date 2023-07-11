Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Employment

The OECD helps countries to develop strong and innovative employment policies at both the national and local level in order to promote the creation of more and better jobs. The green transition, population ageing and the digital transition are causing long-term shifts in people’s job opportunities and skill needs, while many groups still do not have equal opportunities in OECD labour markets.

Select a language

English
français
Go to top