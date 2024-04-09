Skip to main content
Urbanisation, infrastructure and development

Fast-growing cities are transforming the economic, social and political landscapes. This is especially evident in Africa where urbanisation offer significant opportunities to accelerate progress towards the 2030 and 2063 development agendas. The OECD provides vital data and policy analysis to assist decision makers in comprehending the impacts of urban growth.

