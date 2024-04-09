Urbanisation, infrastructure and development

With one-third of Africa's per capita GDP growth in the last two decades attributable to urbanisation, the impact is clear: cities generate agglomeration economies that boost the productivity of firms and workers. In addition to higher wages, more skilled jobs, and increased hours worked, urban residents enjoy better access to education, services, and infrastructure compared to their rural counterparts.

Moreover, the benefits of cities extend beyond their boundaries, positively impacting nearby rural areas. Proximity to urban centres improves the performance of rural regions, while the development of small and mid-sized cities brings essential infrastructure and services closer to rural populations. To maximise these benefits, African governments should invest strategically in cities of all sizes, fostering an environment where both urban and rural communities can thrive.