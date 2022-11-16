Skip to main content
Intermediary Cities and Climate Change

An Opportunity for Sustainable Development
Report

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/23508323-en
Authors
OECD, United Nations Human Settlements Programme
Cite this content as:

OECD/UN-Habitat (2022), Intermediary Cities and Climate Change: An Opportunity for Sustainable Development, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/23508323-en.
