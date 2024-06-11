Skip to main content
Strengthening the human capital of forcibly displaced persons in and from Ukraine

Background note for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9afedf7c-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Strengthening the human capital of forcibly displaced persons in and from Ukraine: Background note for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9afedf7c-en.
