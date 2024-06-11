Since the start of Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 10 million people have been displaced, either within Ukraine or abroad. Labour market integration of internally and externally displaced individuals remains challenging. While many immediate measures were undertaken in Ukraine and in host countries to support displaced Ukrainians, longer-term solutions are needed to enhance their human capital, and allow them not only to integrate into their receiving communities but also contribute to the recovery of Ukraine.
Strengthening the human capital of forcibly displaced persons in and from Ukraine
Background note for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2024
Policy paper
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Abstract
