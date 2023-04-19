Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Confronting the energy crisis: Changing behaviours to reduce energy consumption

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5664e8a9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Confronting the energy crisis: Changing behaviours to reduce energy consumption”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5664e8a9-en.
Go to top