Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Recognition of Prior Learning for Ukrainian Refugee Students

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/09936722-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2023), “Recognition of Prior Learning for Ukrainian Refugee Students”, OECD Policy Responses on the Impacts of the War in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/09936722-en.
Go to top