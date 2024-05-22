Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Enhancing Resilience by Boosting Digital Business Transformation in Ukraine

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/4b13b0bb-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Download PDF

Select a language

English
українська

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), Enhancing Resilience by Boosting Digital Business Transformation in Ukraine, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/4b13b0bb-en.
Go to top