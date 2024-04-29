Skip to main content
Increasing the impact of supreme audit institutions through external engagement

Compendium of European experiences with developing effective relationships between SAIs and non-governmental stakeholders
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5d25341e-en
Authors
Bianca Brétéché, Alastair Swarbrick
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Brétéché, B. and A. Swarbrick (2024), “Increasing the impact of supreme audit institutions through external engagement: Compendium of European experiences with developing effective relationships between SAIs and non-governmental stakeholders”, SIGMA Papers, No. 69, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5d25341e-en.
