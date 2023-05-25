Skip to main content
The role and functions of the centre of government in the European Neighbourhood Policy East region

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9e1fc1fd-en
Authors
Andrew Davies, Péter Vági
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Davies, A. and P. Vági (2023), “The role and functions of the centre of government in the European Neighbourhood Policy East region”, SIGMA Papers, No. 67, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9e1fc1fd-en.
