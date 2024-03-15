Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Parliaments and evidence-based lawmaking in the Western Balkans

A comparative analysis of parliamentary rules, procedures and practice
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e95bebb9-en
Authors
Bagrat Tunyan, Klaus H. Goetz
Tags
SIGMA Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Tunyan, B. and K. Goetz (2024), “Parliaments and evidence-based lawmaking in the Western Balkans: A comparative analysis of parliamentary rules, procedures and practice”, SIGMA Papers, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e95bebb9-en.
Go to top