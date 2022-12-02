Skip to main content
Service design and delivery in the European Neighbourhood Policy East region

A comparative report on designing and delivering administrative services in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c6debcce-en
Authors
Nick Thijs, Iain Mackie, Martins Krievins
SIGMA Papers
Cite this content as:

Thijs, N., I. Mackie and M. Krievins (2022), “Service design and delivery in the European Neighbourhood Policy East region: A comparative report on designing and delivering administrative services in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine”, SIGMA Papers, No. 64, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c6debcce-en.
