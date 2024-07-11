Skip to main content
Organisational structure of budget management

Directions for reform in the Western Balkans and the Republic of Moldova
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5fd31556-en
Ferdinand Pot, Janez Šušteršič
SIGMA Papers

Pot, F. and J. Šušteršič (2024), “Organisational structure of budget management: Directions for reform in the Western Balkans and the Republic of Moldova”, SIGMA Papers, No. 72, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5fd31556-en.
