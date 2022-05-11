Digital health

COVID-19 ushered in a telemedicine boom in health systems across the globe. Faced with significant disruptions to in-person care, governments moved quickly to promote the use of remote care.

The number of teleconsultations skyrocketed in all countries in the early months of the pandemic, partly offsetting the reduction in in-person care services, and played a vital role in maintaining access to care. In 2019, there was an average of 0.6 teleconsultations per patient per year among OECD countries. By 2021, this rate had more than doubled, with significant increases in Australia, Lithuania and Slovenia.

Telemedicine may be here to stay, but questions remain concerning how to regulate its use, how to pay for it, how to integrate it with in-person care, and how to make sure that it constitutes good value for money for all.