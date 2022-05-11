Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Digital health

Digital health has an increasing role in health systems and healthcare delivery, such as through telemedicine and the use of artificial intelligence. Opportunities must be managed with risks, equity considerations, and implementation costs. The OECD seeks to foster international co-operation for a digital transformation that protects people and achieves better outcomes. 

Key links

The patient and his doctor in medical office

Select a language

English
français
Go to top