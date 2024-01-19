Skip to main content
Collective action for responsible AI in health

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f2050177-en
Authors
Brian Anderson, Eric Sutherland
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Cite this content as:

Anderson, B. and E. Sutherland (2024), “Collective action for responsible AI in health”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 10, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f2050177-en.
