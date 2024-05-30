Skip to main content
Artificial intelligence and the changing demand for skills in Canada

The increasing importance of social skills
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/1b20cdb6-en
Authors
Andrew Green
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Cite this content as:

Green, A. (2024), “Artificial intelligence and the changing demand for skills in Canada: The increasing importance of social skills”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 17, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/1b20cdb6-en.
