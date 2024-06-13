Skip to main content
A new dawn for public employment services

Service delivery in the age of artificial intelligence
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5dc3eb8e-en
Authors
Ailbhe Brioscú, Anne Lauringson, Anne Saint-Martin, Theodora Xenogiani
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Brioscú, A. et al. (2024), “A new dawn for public employment services: Service delivery in the age of artificial intelligence”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 19, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5dc3eb8e-en.
