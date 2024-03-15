Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Using AI in the workplace

Opportunities, risks and policy responses
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/73d417f9-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2024), “Using AI in the workplace: Opportunities, risks and policy responses”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/73d417f9-en.
Go to top