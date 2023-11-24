Skip to main content
Using AI to support people with disability in the labour market

Opportunities and challenges
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/008b32b7-en
Authors
Chloé Touzet
Tags
OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers
Cite this content as:

Touzet, C. (2023), “Using AI to support people with disability in the labour market: Opportunities and challenges”, OECD Artificial Intelligence Papers, No. 7, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/008b32b7-en.
