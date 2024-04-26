Education organisation and governance

The complexity of modern education systems requires inclusive and adaptable governance systems. With increasing numbers of stakeholders involved in designing, delivering and monitoring education, there’s a move in many systems to greater school autonomy alongside the use of central evaluation and assessment systems. These systems provide evidence to schools for decision-making and improvement, while also including accountability mechanisms to ensure basic compliance and provide information to families when choosing schools. Effective and efficient governance processes are important in achieving greater alignment between different layers of educational authorities (central, regional, local), schools, teachers (through professional organisations and unions) and parents (through informal and formal channels such as parent associations), who all influence education policy and the delivery of services.