An important issue linked to expanding school choice is how it can lead to students being grouped into schools based on their ability or socio-economic status. PISA results suggest that weakening the link between place of residence and school allocation is related to a higher level of school segregation by social status. If predominantly middle- or upper-class families take advantage of school-choice policies, it can lead to a situation where students are sorted into schools based on social factors. What matters are smart policies that maximise the benefits of choice while minimising the risks, and establishing a level playing field for all providers to contribute to the school system.