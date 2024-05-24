Education and Skills Policy Programme

Improving education is the key to a better and fairer society. The OECD’s Directorate for Education and Skills supports governments to plan and manage their education systems and to implement policy reforms so that their citizens can develop the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and values they need throughout life.

Under the auspice of the Education Policy Committee (EDPC), and drawing on the wealth of in-house data from large OECD educational surveys (PISA, TALIS, PIAAC), educational statistics, and analytical research, the OECD:

